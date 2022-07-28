Sailing Championship at KRS backwaters from tomorrow

July 28, 2022

Public entry to the venue by invitation only: Call Mob: 90350-98720

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Junior Ranking Sailing Championship is set to begin tomorrow at the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna of Mandya district. The Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) is organising the mega event in association with National Federation – Yachting Association of India (YAI). It concludes on Aug. 4

RMSC member and promoter of Siddharta Hotel and Windflower Resorts P.V. Giri told Star of Mysore this morning that over 70 participants — from Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bhopal, Goa and Karnataka, Indian Navy and Indian Army — have already registered for the event and they are coming to the venue in batches.

“Tomorrow morning, we are expecting more registrations and we have a ceiling of 150 and participants are arriving from all over India,” he said. Preparations are on in full swing. Sailors too are studying the wind condition and are unloading the boats from the vehicles and are making it event-ready. The championship winners can subsequently qualify for Asian Games, European Games and even the Olympics, Giri added.

This is the fourth such championship being held at KRS backwaters in 2021 and 2022 and tomorrow’s championship will be held in ‘ILCA 4.7’, ‘RS-1’, Optimist and ‘Optimist Green Fleet’ categories. The title of the event is sponsored by NR Group, supported by MIPL Global and powered by Hotel Siddharta. Mysuru Hotel Owners Association is the hospitality sponsor.

The Sailing Championship is not open to the public and is by invitation only. For invitation, one can contact RMSC Founder Captain Arvind Sharma on Mob: 90350-98720.

National Fun Regatta

RMSC will soon launch a programme ‘Vision 2028 Olympics’ which is an endeavour directed towards producing Olympians from Karnataka, in line with the National Sports Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After National Junior Ranking Sailing Championship, RMSC will organise National Fun Regatta from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 which will help bring participants and visitors from across the country together and explore Mysuru as a tourist destination.

The RMSC is also taking the initiative in launching a campaign directed towards the growth of Mysuru as a city. Titled ‘City of Sails’, the campaign will highlight the significance of sailing as a sport and the importance of KRS backwaters associated with Mysuru.