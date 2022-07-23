Mysore Airport to be named after Nalwadi

July 23, 2022

MP Pratap Simha, Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar hail move to honour Rajarshi for his vision

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet has decided to name the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli after the late Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said yesterday that the Government has taken a decision recognising the contributions of Nalwadi to the growth of the Mysuru region. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was the 24th Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore, from 1894 until his death in 1940.

The Cabinet also approved the acquisition of 240 acres for upgradation of the Mysore Airport and the land would be handed over to the Airports Authority of India.

During Nalwadi’s rule, several irrigation projects, including the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), educational institutions and industries were established. Seeing his pro-people administrative reforms and achievements, Mahatma Gandhi called him ‘Rajarshi’.

There has been a demand in Mysuru by various groups and associations who had argued that it is apt to name the Mysore Airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar as the late ruler has contributed immensely to the development of the region.

Welcoming the Cabinet decision, Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar wrote on Twitter: “I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the State Cabinet to approve the naming of Mysore Airport after Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The foresight, efficient administration and social concern of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the pioneer of Mysore’s development, have always inspired us.”

Thanking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Housing Minister V. Somanna and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the Government has fulfilled the request of the people of Mysuru.

It may be mentioned here that the MP had written to the CM on May 27, urging him to name the Mysore Airport after Nalwadi whose reign was known as the ‘Golden Age’ of Mysore. Simha had said in the letter that Nalwadi had laid the foundation stone in 1940 for the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru which has now grown into a premier defence and aviation institute.

Under Nalwadi, the Mysore Government was a partner in setting up the venture for building aircraft in India and later, the Government of India too became one of the shareholders. This foresight and vision are rare among rulers, the MP had reasoned.

The achievements of Nalwadi Wadiyar in education, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation and industry are manifold and due to this groundwork and foundation laid by Nalwadi, Karnataka emerged as an economic powerhouse, the MP noted.