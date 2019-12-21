Daily Mysuru-Kalaburagi flight from Dec. 27

December 21, 2019

Mysuru: After Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa, one more new daily flight will be added to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) from Dec. 27. This will boost travel to North Karnataka from the South region (Mysuru). A new airport at Kalaburagi was inaugurated recently.

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India will operate the Kalaburagi flight. Direct flight operations connecting Kalaburagi with Bengaluru onwards to Mysuru will begin from Dec. 27. The flights will be operated under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) in the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) launched by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The airline will deploy its 70-seater luxurious aircraft on this sector.

Flight 9I 897 will depart from Mysuru at 8.30 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.10 am. Flight 9I 509 will depart Bengaluru at 9.50 am and arrive in Kalaburagi at 11.25 am. Flight 9I 510 will depart from Kalaburagi at 11.50 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 1.30 pm. Flight 9I 898 will depart Bengaluru at 2 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 2.50 pm.

On Tuesday, Flight 9I 897 will depart from Mysuru at 10.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 11.05 am. Flight 9I 509 will depart Bengaluru at 11.40 hrs and arrive in Kalaburagi at 1.20 pm. Flight 9I 510 will depart from Kalaburagi at 1.45 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 3.25 pm. Flight 9I 898 will depart Bengaluru at 3.45 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 4.40 pm.

Kalaburagi is known as a Sufi City famous for religious places like Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah, Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, Ladle Mashak and Buddha Vihar. It also has a fort built during Bahmani rule. The city has many domes like Hafth Gumbad (seven domes together) and Shor Gumbad. All inclusive one way fares Bengaluru to Gulbarga and vice versa start at Rs. 2,645.

