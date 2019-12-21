Irregularities in Karnataka State Open University: Criminal cases filed against three former VCs, two Registrars

December 21, 2019

Mysuru: Following the directives of Karnataka High Court, city-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) authorities had in November this year filed seven complaints against some of its previous Vice-Chancellors and Registrars on charges of misappropriation.

Based on the complaint, the Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered two FIRs (53/2019 and 54/2019) against the three former VCs of the Open University, two ex-Registrars and an official of the KSOU. Irregularities in the Open University led to the University Grants Commission (UGC) derecognising the University.

Lakhs of students were put into severe hardships due to derecognition and the current KSOU authorities had to run from pillar to post to get back the UGC recognition. The complaints were filed on Nov. 20 before Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mysuru and Jayalakshmipuram Police Station. While five complaints were filed before the ACB Superintendent of Police, two were filed before the Station House Officer, Jayalakshmipuram Police Station.

Criminal breach of trust

The Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered the FIR under Sections 406, 409, 420 and 34 of the IPC amounting to criminal breach of trust, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and cheating. The complaints were filed against former VCs Prof. K.S. Rangappa, Prof. M.G. Krishnan and Prof. K. Sudha Rao, former Registrars Prof. P.S. Naik and Prof. B.S. Vishwanath and former Information Technology Director Dr. Kamalesh and other officials.

The irregularities were mentioned in the report of the Bhakthavatsala Committee constituted by the Governor – Chancellor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. Also, a Public Interest Litigation was filed before the Karnataka High Court. These irregularities were committed between Dec. 16, 2010 and October 23, 2015.

Causing financial loss

Prof. K.S. Rangappa and Prof. M.G. Krishnan had established 21 Regional Centres by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various private institutions, including Mumbai-based IEM institution, to offer technical and non-technical courses violating the KSOU norms. The MoUs were signed during various dates from 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Prof. K.S. Rangappa and Prof. M.G. Krishnan, Prof. P.S. Naik and Prof. B.S. Vishwanath and Dr. Kamalesh were holding high offices during the period and were directly involved in the irregularities, the complaint states.

The officials had a direct role in appointing Regional Directors and increasing their salary from Rs.20,000 to Rs.36,200 per month with other allowances. As per the MoU entered with Mumbai-based IEM institution, Rs. 270 was fixed per student. Accordingly, on Oct. 31, 2012, the KSOU paid IEM Rs. 1 crore.

This was approved by the then VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa and signed by Registrar Prof. B.S. Vishwanath and was approved by KSOU Board. When the tender was signed with IEM for integrated web-based system, Dr. Kamalesh was the Information Technology Director. The complaint mentions that all these people were involved in irregularities along with IEM, causing financial loss to KSOU and caused trust deficit, the complaint alleged.

Misuse of office

Some of other irregularities include the purchase of 20 lakh marks cards and degree certificates causing a financial loss to the University, failure to protect the interest of students and dereliction of duties and misuse of Office of the Registrar, admitting students for engineering and other technical courses despite denial of permission from the regulatory agencies and large scale financial irregularities and illegal appointment of staff.

The complaint against Prof. K. Sudha Rao states that the VC, between 2003 and 2007, entered into 155 MoUs with many private persons, institutions, trusts and private associations permitting them to admit students to various courses without seeking legal opinion from the Government. These MoUs were faulty and were not sanctioned by the Chancellor, the complaint alleged.

