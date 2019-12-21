Ready for any probe into Saligrama clashes: MLA
News

Ready for any probe into Saligrama clashes: MLA

December 21, 2019

Mysuru: Asserting that he and his brothers were ready to face any sort of probe into the recent clashes at Saligrama in K.R.Nagar taluk, K.R.Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh claimed that the incident was not a clash between two communities, but a clash between two individuals.

Addressing a press meet at his office near Marimallappa School here yesterday, Mahesh said that his political rivals had turned a personal clash into group clash in order to bring a bad name for him and his family members. Noting that his younger brother S.R. Raveesh has been named as the prime accused in the group clash case, Mahesh claimed that Raveesh had gone to the spot for mediation between the warring groups. But some vested interests have unnecessarily blamed Raveesh for the clash, which is nothing but a political vendetta. Mahesh said the truth will be known when the court takes up the case. 

He called upon Dalit leaders from outside who have been visiting Saligrama after the clashes broke out, to bring rapprochement between communities and thus bring an end to animosity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching