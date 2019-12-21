Three of Mandya family killed in accident near Mangaluru

December 21, 2019

Mandya: Three members of a Doctor’s family from Mandya were killed on the spot, while two other members sustained serious injuries when a truck carrying iron pipes, fell on the car in which they were travelling near Parvarakotta coming under Shiradi Ghat on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway last evening.

The deceased have been identified as Narayan Rao (66), father-in-law of Dr. Chandrashekar, a doctor at Tubinakere Primary Health Centre in Mandya taluk, Dr. Chandrashekar’s wife Neethu (35) and daughter Nidhi (15), while Dr. Chandrashekar and his mother-in-law Kaveri, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, are being treated at a hospital in Mysuru.

Dr. Chandrashekar’s family was returning to Mandya in a car after visiting Dharmasthala, when tragedy struck the family.

Injured Dr. Chandrashekar

Dr. Chandrashekar’s family was passing through the Shiradi Ghat section of Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway, when an iron pipes-laden lorry, reportedly coming in the opposite direction, went out of control of it’s driver and toppled on the car near Parvarakotta. Due to the impact,Narayan Rao, Neethu and Nidhi were killed on the spot, while Dr. Chandrashekar and Kaveri, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to Puttur Government Hospital, from where they were shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru, it is learnt.

The jurisdictional Uppinangadi Police have registered a case.

