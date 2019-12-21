Veteran writer L.S. Sheshagiri Rao passes away

December 21, 2019

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada writer and critic Prof. L.S. Sheshagiri Rao passed way at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 94.

Rao, who was popularly referred to as LSS in literary circles, was best known for his English-Kannada Dictionary and critical works, both in Kannada and English. He was the first Chairman of Kannada Book Authority (KBA) and had served as the Honorary Secretary of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (1947-50) and President of BM Sri Smaraka Prathisthana. He was a member of Kendra Sahitya Academy and National Book Trust.

A recipient of many awards including Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Kendra Sahitya Aca-demy, Rajyotsava and Masti awards, LSS had presided over the 74th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Udupi in 2007.

Prof. Rao had retired from the English Department of Bangalore University over three decades ago.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Last rites were performed at Banashankari crematorium yesterday.

