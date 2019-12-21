Woman cheats Amazon by keeping original stuff and returning cheap copies !

December 21, 2019

Mysuru: A woman from city is in the dock for allegedly cheating e-commerce giant Amazon India to the tune of Rs.1.17 lakh by making numerous online purchases, returning substandard or cheap copies.

The woman claimed refunds from Amazon for the delivered products after returning their inexpensive duplicates.

An avid online buyer, Ashwini decided to deceive the system but was caught by a human being manning the online system. She is a resident of Jayalakshmipuram. On Dec.9, she placed an order under the name Manorama with Amazon for a pair of jeans pant and the seller promptly delivered it to her on Dec.18. Immediately, Ashwini alias Manorama returned the pants and claimed that it was defective and does not match her order specifications. She thought that the online system will accept her fraud.

But when the returned pants were examined by Amazon back-end investigation manager S. Rajareddy, he found that the original pair of pants that was delivered to Manorama did not match with the one that has been returned. The quality differed and it was a cheap used pair of pants.

Not leaving this as an isolated incident, a suspicious Rajareddy tracked the orders that were delivered to Manorama (Ashwini) and found that she had placed many such orders in the past using her mobile phone and the mobile phones of her friends.

Ashwini misused Amazon’s ‘Returns, Refunds and Replacement’ policy.

Amazon refunds customers on receiving damaged goods or those of substandard quality. Ashwini purchased different commodities and returned the products by replacing them with fake ones.

Sensing a cheating pattern, Rajareddy found out that more than 48 items including clothes were purchased by the lady in question and she had returned cheap stuff immediately after delivery by claiming that the items were not in order or does not match her preference.

Also, refund was claimed which the online shopping system credited to her bank account. Making it a habit, Ashwini had cheated the company and thought that she could get away and hoodwink the shopping giant.

Rajareddy realised that Manorama alias Ashwini had cheated Amazon of Rs.1.17 lakh. He reported the fraud to his higher-ups and it was decided to file a Police complaint against Ashwini.

Tarun Verma of Amazon has lodged a complaint with V.V. Puram Police Station and the Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

