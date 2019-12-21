Crime Prevention Month: Nazarbad Police take out cycle rally in city

December 21, 2019

Mysuru: As part of Crime Prevention Month, Nazarbad Police on Dec.18 took out a cycle rally to create awareness on ‘Crime Prevention’ by carrying placards with messages on crime prevention on the cycles.

The awareness cycle rally was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B.T. Kavitha in the presence of Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shashidhar.

The cycle rally, which began from Nazarbad Police Station Circle, passed through Chennaiah Circle, Maharana Pratap Circle (Canara Bank Circle), Government Guest House South Gate, the arch on B.N. Road, Chatrimara junction, Hardinge Circle, Mirza Road, Zoo Road, MRC Circle, Boulevard Circle, Kurubarahalli Circle, the arch gate on Lalitha Mahal Road, Siddarthanagar, Male Mahadeshwara Main Road, Nazarbad Police Station, Hardinge Circle and culminated at Dr. Rajkumar Park near Sri Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Nazarbad Inspector H.R. Vivekananda, Sub-Inspector N.R. Bhavya, Alanahalli Inspector Hariyappa, Probationary Sub-Inspector Siddesh, staff of Nazarbad, Alanahalli and Siddarthanagar Police Stations and nurses of Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital took part in the awareness rally.

