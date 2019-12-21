Vishwamanava Jayanti celebrations on Dec. 29
Vishwamanava Jayanti celebrations on Dec. 29

December 21, 2019

Mysuru: The District Administration, Department of Kannada and Culture, Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Kannada Sahitya Parishat and other organisations have organised a function on Dec. 29 at Kalamandira here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu as ‘Vishwamanava Jayanti.’

A meeting in that context was chaired by Additional DC B.R. Poornima at the DC’s Office here on Monday.

The meeting decided to invite the Head of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, to grace the occasion and Mysooru Mithra columnist Gubbigudu Ramesh to deliver a special lecture.

Poornima asked the officials of the Department of Kannada and Culture to organise the programme in a meaningful manner. 

She asked the officials concerned to get all statues/busts of Kuvempu across the  city thoroughly cleaned and decorated on that day with special floral decoration of Kuvempu’s bust at Kalamandira premises. The Police Officers were asked to make elaborate security arrangements.

Dist. Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Secretary K.S. Nagaraj and representatives of various organisations attended the meeting.

