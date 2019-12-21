Rajmohan Gandhi decries demand for making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

December 21, 2019

National Seminar on ‘Media & Democracy’ begins in city

Mysuru: Strongly opposing the demand that has come to the fore in recent years for making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra,’ Rajmohan Gandhi, social activist, senior journalist and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said that such a demand has caused concern across the country.

He was delivering the keynote address on the first day of the two-day National Seminar on ‘Media and Democracy,’ jointly organised by Gandhi Vichara Parishat and the Centre for Gandhian Studies of the University of Mysore (UoM), at Gandhi Vichara Parishat ground, opposite Eshwara Temple on Adichunchanagiri Road in Aravinda Nagar here this morning.

Making a comparison to whites in America who always want to take total control of that country’s administration to the concept of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ here in India, Rajmohan Gandhi said that Mahatma Gandhi never discriminated among the country’s people based on caste, creed or religion.

Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi too was an active journalist for over four decades, he said that the Mahatma brought out many papers such as ‘Indian Opinion’ and ‘Harijan.’

Pointing out that Gandhiji took on the British when they asked him not to publish the arrest of Vinoba Bhave and Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajmohan Gandhi maintained that the concept of social media today was prevalent then also, but in a nascent form.

Pointing out that India belongs to everyone, he highlighted the role of the media in fighting for the cause of democratic principles.

Gandhi Vichara Parishat President P. Mallesh presided over the inaugural. Former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Hon. Vice-President of Gandhi Vichara Parishat, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Centre for Gandhian Studies Director Prof. M.S. Sekhar, Parishat Secretary Samskruti Subramanya and others were present. The two-day event features lecture sessions and panel discussions.

Rahmohan Gandhi given warm welcome

Earlier in the day, Rajmohan Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome when he arrived at the Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri. He went around the Bhavan and felt happy about the environs there.

Expressing delight about the natural scenic beauty of the spot, with Kukkarahalli lake in the background, he praised the city for it’s cleanliness and peaceful atmosphere.

Rajmohan Gandhi was honoured with a Mysuru Shawl and Coorg Honey, by Prof. M.S. Shekar and others on the occasion.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Gandhian K.T. Veerappa, activists T. Umapathy, P. Mallesh and others were present.

