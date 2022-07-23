Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa to retire from electoral politics

July 23, 2022

Bengaluru: Signalling his retirement from electoral politics, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) on Friday propped up his second son and State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra as his successor in Shikaripura Assembly segment of Shivamogga district for next year’s Assembly polls. BSY, a four-time Chief Minister, was elected from Shikaripura for eight terms.

“I am not contesting from Shikaripura and Vijayendra will be the BJP candidate there. I appeal the people of Shikaripura taluk to elect him with a big margin,” he said while emphasising that there was no question of him retiring from active politics and that he would tour the State to bring the party back to power.

BSY chose the occasion of offering ‘Bagina’ at Anjanapura Dam, where about four decades ago he had taken active interest in repair works, to make the announcement. Appealing the Shikaripura electorate to support Vijayendra in the same manner in which they rallied around him, he said that even after his retirement, he will be visiting the Constituency.

Maintaining that he had decided against contesting any elections when he resigned as CM a year ago, Yediyurappa said though there was pressure from party workers for fielding Vijayendra from an Assembly segment in Old Mysuru region, he was vacating Shikaripura from where Vijayendra will contest.

With elections to take place in 2023 in the State, it is being watched with curiosity how the Party High Command would treat the announcement of BSY, who is an influential leader of Lingayat community.

Meanwhile, sources said that the BJP leadership refused to read much into his remarks, maintaining that the party was yet to take a decision about candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections and there was enough time to select candidates.