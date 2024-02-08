‘Modi Once Again’ campaign launched in city
News

‘Modi Once Again’ campaign launched in city

February 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched ‘Maththomme Modi – 2024’ (Modi Once Again) wall writing campaign organised by BJP City and District Units in the city this morning.

As part of the campaign, Yediyurappa symbolically stroked the brush on the wall writing that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait and slogan, calling the electorate to re-elect Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre ahead of Parliamentary elections, near Sri Rama Mandira on Kalidasa Road, V.V. Mohalla here. To a query on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visiting Suttur Mutt at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud last evening, after reportedly having non-vegetarian meal following the protest of State Government at New Delhi, Yediyurappa, who refused to comment in particular, however said: “Whoever it is, it is left to their discretion.”

While Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa condemned the attitude of the CM saying that, the latter had earlier also behaved in a similar manner during his visit to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu (Kautilya), State Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, State SC Morcha President and former MLA N. Mahesh, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City BJP General Secretaries Cable Mahesh, B.M. Raghu and Giridhar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former Corporators B.V. Manjunath and M.U. Subbaiah, leaders Somashekar Raju, Jayaprakash (JP), Kiran Gowda, Hema Nandish and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching