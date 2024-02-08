‘Modi Once Again’ campaign launched in city

February 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched ‘Maththomme Modi – 2024’ (Modi Once Again) wall writing campaign organised by BJP City and District Units in the city this morning.

As part of the campaign, Yediyurappa symbolically stroked the brush on the wall writing that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait and slogan, calling the electorate to re-elect Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre ahead of Parliamentary elections, near Sri Rama Mandira on Kalidasa Road, V.V. Mohalla here. To a query on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visiting Suttur Mutt at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud last evening, after reportedly having non-vegetarian meal following the protest of State Government at New Delhi, Yediyurappa, who refused to comment in particular, however said: “Whoever it is, it is left to their discretion.”

While Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa condemned the attitude of the CM saying that, the latter had earlier also behaved in a similar manner during his visit to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu (Kautilya), State Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, State SC Morcha President and former MLA N. Mahesh, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City BJP General Secretaries Cable Mahesh, B.M. Raghu and Giridhar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, former Corporators B.V. Manjunath and M.U. Subbaiah, leaders Somashekar Raju, Jayaprakash (JP), Kiran Gowda, Hema Nandish and others were present.