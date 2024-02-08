Mid-day meal scheme inspired by Anna Dasoha: S.M. Krishna

February 8, 2024

Nanjangud: Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has said, “Mid-day meal scheme that was launched during my tenure as the CM at Government Schools was conceived after deriving inspiration from the culture of Anna Dasoha (serving food to visitors) practiced at Mutts.”

He was speaking after inaugurating State-level Bhajan Mela organised as part of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur Srikshetra in the taluk yesterday.

“When I was the CM, State witnessed severe drought for three years. However, still I had issued directions to continue mid-day meal scheme at schools as it was not possible for the students to attend classes in empty stomach. I was happy to have launched the scheme,” said Krishna, also a former Union Minister.

“Pall of gloom had engulfed the State due to drought situation and the kidnap of thespian Dr. Rajkumar. It was during that time, previous pontiff of Adhichunchanagiri Mutt Dr. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji instilled courage, that emboldened me to handle the situation, recalled Krishna.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish said, “There are several religious institutions in the State but only few of them are contributing with their service to educate and feed the people. The service of Suttur Mutt stands distinctly apart among them.”

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary said: “Mutts hold a distinguished position in the society, as they have been playing a pivotal role in building a healthy society. Whenever mankind finds itself in difficult situation, Mutts have come to the rescue of people.”

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Basavananda Swamiji of Guru Basava Mahamane, Dharwad, sandalwood actor ‘Darling’ Krishna, S.K. Manjunath, entrepreneur Moolchand Nehar and others were present.