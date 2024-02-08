Roots and Tuber Festival on Feb. 10 and 11
News

Roots and Tuber Festival on Feb. 10 and 11

February 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sahaja Samrudha in association with Rotary Club of Mysore West has organised Roots and Tuber Festival on Feb. 10 and 11 at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry, Vinobha road in the city, from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

Titular king of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will inaugurate the Mela. Rtn. G.K Sudheendra, President, Rotary Club of Mysore West, will preside.

N.M. Shaji of Kedaram Tuber Conservation, Wayanad, Kerala will  be the chief guest. He will be displaying 150 varieties of rare tubers. Many local communities preserve various varieties even to this day. They display a remarkable knowledge of the edible tubers that they gather or grow on the farms.

Several of these crops have been termed as being under-exploited and thus deserve more research input. In fact, they remain neglected.

The focus of this festival would be to sensitise the urban community towards the benefits of tuber consumption and explore more value addition and include them into the cultivation.

More than 30 groups are bringing different kind of tubers, food items and value added products for display and sale.

Rare roots and tubers like air potato, purple yam, black turmeric and arrow root seed material will be  available for sale.

Cooking Contest

‘Cooking with Tubers’, a cooking contest has also been organised on Feb.11 at 12 noon  to introduce its nutritional value to the younger generation who have a fad for junk foods.

The festival serves as a platfor m to celebrate our agricultural heritage, promote food diversity, and foster community resilience in the face of global challenges.

READ ALSO  Rotary Club of Mysore West - Kamakshi Hospitals launch ‘Save A Life’ Project

For more details, contact Ashok on Mob: 9632770473.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching