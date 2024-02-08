CM inaugurates Desi Games, Rangoli Contests

February 8, 2024

Siddaramaiah announces plans to issue circular to all Government

Offices to mention Basavanna as ‘Cultural Leader’ in portraits

Nanjangud: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “A circular will be issued directing all the Government Offices to mention 12th century social reformer Basavanna as ‘Cultural Leader’ below his portraits.”

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating Desi Games and Rangoli Competitions organised as part of Suttur Jathra in Nanjangud yesterday, the CM said: “Our Government has already declared Basavanna as ‘Cultural Leader’ in addition to the initiative taken during my previous tenure as the Chief Minister to fix the portrait of Basavanna in all the Government offices.”

Alleging that some of the vested interests were making attempts to change the Constitution earlier and will be doing so in the future too, CM said: “I rose to become the CM only due to education enabled under Constitution. Hence Vachanas of Sharanas still hold relevance which should be followed, without restricting Basavanna for worshipping.” It is with the zeal of promoting the ideals propagated by Basavanna that, the Government has declared him as a ‘Cultural Leader’, a noble initiative nobody could do ever in the past, he claimed.

Describing Suttur Jathra as unique, known for spreading the cause of harmony in the society, Siddaramaiah said: “I had promised Suttur Swamiji that I would partake in the Jathra without fail. Hence, I flew straight here after taking part in the protest organised at New Delhi. I came on time as promised at 6 pm.”

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said: “Suttur Mutt has attracted country’s attention for rendering services in the fields of education and health. The Mutt is also making all efforts to bring some reforms in the society by organising the Jathra. Besides, the Mutt has give opportunity to lakhs of youths becoming a beacon in their lives.”

Social Welfare Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said: “Religion and God is not the preserve of any political party or leader. The people have

freedom to embrace the religion of their choice. If this right of the people is politicised, it would be akin to damaging the essence of Constitution. To enable people to lead life as per Constitution, our Government has taken three key decisions — Declaration of Basavanna as Our Cultural Leader, Naming of Shivamogga Stadium after Allama Prabhu and launching of Samvidhana Jatha to create awareness on Constitution among people.”

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji & Taporathna Karunadevi Matha of Srishaila Akka Mahadevi Chaitanya Peetha graced the programme. Ministers K.J. George, K. Venkatesh and Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, former Minister Allam Veerabhadrappa, former MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Kalale Keshavamurthy, Congress leader Sunil Bose, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra and others were present.