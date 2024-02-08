Colourful procession marks first Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of Chamaraja Constituency

February 8, 2024

Sammelana Chairman and other dignitaries brought to Kalamandira in sarot

Mysore/Mysuru: A colourful procession marked the first ever Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of Chamaraja Constituency in the city this morning.

The procession was flagged off by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda and former MLC D. Madegowda in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate. The procession, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Vinoba Road before reaching Kalamandira where the stage programme took place.

Sammelana Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal and City Unit President K.S. Shivaramu were brought in a decorated sarot to Kalamandira.

The procession also featured two tableaux on Kannada land, language and literature and the richness of Kannada.

MCC Deputy Commissioner Somashekar, former Corporators SBM Manju, Prema Shankaregowda, K.V. Sridhar and K.V. Mallesh, BJP leader Hema Nandish, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Vidyavardhaka Educational Institutions President Gundappa Gowda, former District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President M. Chandrashekar, leaders Latha Mohan, Lakshmi Shivanna and others were present on the occasion.