Colourful procession marks first Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of Chamaraja Constituency
News

Colourful procession marks first Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of Chamaraja Constituency

February 8, 2024

Sammelana Chairman and other dignitaries brought to Kalamandira in sarot

Mysore/Mysuru: A colourful procession marked the first ever Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of Chamaraja Constituency in the city this morning.

The procession was flagged off by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda and former MLC D. Madegowda in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate. The procession, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Vinoba Road before reaching Kalamandira where the stage programme took place.

Sammelana Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal  and City Unit President K.S. Shivaramu were brought in a decorated sarot to Kalamandira.

The procession also featured two tableaux on Kannada land, language and literature and the richness of Kannada.

MCC Deputy Commissioner Somashekar, former Corporators SBM Manju, Prema Shankaregowda, K.V. Sridhar and K.V. Mallesh, BJP leader Hema Nandish, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Vidyavardhaka Educational Institutions President Gundappa Gowda, former District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President M. Chandrashekar, leaders Latha Mohan, Lakshmi Shivanna and others were present on the occasion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching