Echo of ‘Chalo Delhi’: Pratap Simmha roars in Lok Sabha against Karnataka Government

February 8, 2024

Speaking in Kannada, he alleges financial mismanagement. Says Siddu Govt. has made only zero progress.

New Delhi: Following the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation by Karnataka Congress Government, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha took on the Government in Karnataka for what he described as mismanagement of funds allocated by the Centre. He likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a provider of resources contrasting this with CM Siddaramaiah, whom he accused of misusing these grants for political gains, causing loss to the State exchequer.

“Siddaramaiah’s present tenure as the CM is tarnishing the State’s reputation. To deflect attention from his own wrongdoing, the entire Congress Government apparatus is pointing fingers at the Centre. Apart from promoting their five election promises through propaganda, which have remained unfulfilled till now, the Congress Govt. has failed to deliver even the smallest amount of progress in the past seven months,” he charged.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, when N.K. Premchandran was in the chair, the MP spoke on the recent Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking in Kannada for about 13 minutes, Simmha spoke about the financial grants provided by PM Modi to Karnataka, the development of the State, disbursement of drought relief funds and the failure of the Congress Government to utilise the Central grants efficiently.

A travelling talkies

“Prior to the Assembly elections, Congress leaders traversed Karnataka, akin to a travelling talkies, hurling unfounded accusations at the BJP. They extensively promoted the five electoral guarantees, which the public embraced. However, failing to fulfil these promises, they now shift blame onto the Centre. These pledges were impractical, and due to gross mismanagement, the Karnataka Government has depleted its coffers. With a lack of funds, they now point fingers at the Centre for their own shortcomings,” the MP remarked.

Cauvery issue

“The Congress Government has even faltered in presenting its case before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), despite dwindling water levels in reservoirs and a dearth of rainfall this year. They were swift to form an alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu to establish the I.N.D.I. Alliance but lacked the guts to persuade the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister against demanding water for agricultural purposes, considering Karnataka’s severe drought conditions where water scarcity extends even to drinking water. Instead of taking responsibility, Siddaramaiah opted to shift blame onto the Centre yet again, seeking PM Modi’s intervention,” Pratap Simmha said.

The MP highlighted that prior to 2014, Karnataka possessed 6,760 kilometres of National Highways. “Presently, the State boasts 13,650 kilometres of new highways, with the Centre allocating Rs. 1,16,444 crore for this purpose. Notably, a state-of-the-art Expressway has been completed between Bengaluru and Mysuru, alongside numerous railway and road projects that have been initiated in Karnataka, collectively amounting to an estimated cost of Rs. 1,50,000 crore,” he disclosed.

Political stunt

“Before 2014, Karnataka used to receive Rs. 800 crore from the Centre. Presently, it receives Rs. 7,000 crore, with a minimum grant of Rs. 5,000 crore allocated in every budget. Maharashtra contributes Rs. 6.14 lakh crore in direct taxes to the Centre, while Delhi contributes Rs. 2.15 lakh crore, Karnataka Rs. 2.05 lakh crore and Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.06 lakh crore. Notably, Karnataka stands alone in alleging tax devolution disparity among States,” he noted.

“Despite having representation in the 14th and 15th Finance Commission, including the Karnataka CM and several officials, no objections regarding Finance Commission grants have been raised thus far. These false issues are being raised now as the Lok Sabha elections draw near, with the Congress seeking political advantage,” Simha asserted.

‘Congress Govt. is just pretending to be working’

The Congress Government in Karnataka, despite being in power for seven months, has failed to achieve any significant accomplishments. Their actions seem more like mere pretence, with Ministers and MLAs touring around like a travelling circus. The people of Karnataka have made up their minds to elect BJP candidates in all 28 seats and reinstate Modi as the Prime Minister again. In light of this, the Congress has grown desperate, he said.

“From 2004 to 2014, Karnataka received Rs. 3,233 crore from the NDRF fund. However, PM Modi has allocated Rs. 11,603 crore to the State. Despite this, the Congress Government has reported an estimated loss of Rs. 34,000 crore and has requested funds from the Centre. While awaiting the investigation and release of funds by the NDRF, the State should have provided Rs. 17,000 crore to the farmers. Yet, the Siddaramaiah Government has only disbursed Rs. 105 crore thus far,” he said.

Submits report card to Amit Shah

MP Pratap Simmha presented a comprehensive report on the developmental strides achieved in his Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency to Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. Since 2014, Simmha elaborated on the various development initiatives undertaken in his constituency and highlighted their positive impact on the entire region’s populace. He emphasised that the progress of these initiatives has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth across the region. BJP National President J.P. Nadda was also present.

Siddaramaiah lies on a daily basis

In 1956, Jawaharlal Nehru introduced the Freight Equalisation System. Coal generated in States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, etc., is transported to the power station in Raichur, Karnataka, facilitating development from north to south. Despite being aware of this fact, the Congress party conveniently forgets Nehru’s policy and falsely claims that the north is unfairly benefiting from the south. Despite allocations of funds by the 15th Finance Commission based on factors like population and land area, Siddaramaiah, who has presented 14 budgets, continues to deceive and mislead the public with lies on a daily basis.” — Pratap Simmha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP