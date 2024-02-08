Congress guarantees no match for PM Modi’s Schemes: Former CM Yediyurappa

February 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) said that the State Congress Government’s five guarantees were no match to the schemes and welfare programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking after inaugurating the day-long Mysuru District (Rural) BJP Executive meeting at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here this morning.

Pointing out that PM Modi has launched ‘Bharat’ brand rice at just Rs. 29 per kg to all citizens of the country, Yediyurappa asserted that this scheme is much more useful than CM Siddaramaiah’s Anna Bhagya as it covers all sections of the population.

Likewise, the PM has launched many other programmes for the welfare and benefit of the people catering to all sections of the society, he maintained.

Stating that he also launched ‘Modi Once Again 2024’ campaign in the city and district earlier today, BSY said that the party workers should give their best for ensuring the party’s victory in all the LS seats in the State.

State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya, in his address, said that in the past, Congress was compared to parthenium weed which grows abundantly everywhere. But now the Congress parthenium has become almost extinct, with the Congress wilting under the BJP’s huge tree called ‘Bharat.’

Pointing out that in the past religious leaders sprung up when Hinduism faced threat, he said that now PM Modi has come to build Ayodhya Ram Mandir, thus realising the dreams of crores of Hindus over centuries.

Lashing out at the Congress, Raghu said that the party workers must take ‘Modi Once Again-2024’ campaign to every nook and corner of the country.

Three resolutions

The meeting passed three main resolutions — one thanking PM Modi for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, secondly condemning the State Congress Government’s anti-farmer and anti-dalit policies and thirdly, attacking the State Congress Government of CM Siddaramaiah for its failure to handle drought and providing relief to farmers.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, erstwhile Jan Sangh leaders Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former Minister and State SC Morcha President N. Mahesh, former Ministers M. Shivanna and C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLA B. Harshavardhan, former MLC C. Ramesh, District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, party leaders Mangala Somashekar, Mirle Srinivasgowda, N.V. Phanish, District Media Spokesman K. Vasanth Kumar and others were present on the occasion.