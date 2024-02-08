Two tree branches were hollow but MCC cut just one into half

February 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: One of the measures taken by the MCC in preparation for the monsoon is the pruning of roadside trees, particularly at locations where there is a concentration of old trees.

Pruning is being done specially to avoid accidents as heavy trees tend to fall in inclement weather. The Corporation also prunes trees throughout the year to increase visibility of streetlights and avoid entanglements with electrical wires.

Some workers at ‘Chandravana’, the Government Ayurveda Farm, situated by the side of the spot where the accident occurred, informed Star of Mysore this morning that there were four large branches on the old Peepal tree, and two of them were hollow.

“Sometime back, the MCC teams cut off one hollow branch in half and left the other unattended, and it was this same branch that crashed down on the victim. If the workers had observed closely, they would have detected another hollow branch. There are many trees on this road with dangerously protruding hollow branches, but they have not been pruned,” they stated.