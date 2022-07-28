Murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader: Bommai Government’s Janotsava rally cancelled

July 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Following the brutal murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader and Hindu activist Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district late night on Tuesday and the subsequent anger of the party workers and public outrage, the State Government cancelled the ‘Janotsava’ rally to mark the first anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai Government, that was scheduled to take place at Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district today (July 28).

Announcing the cancellation of the event at an emergency briefing to the press at Bengaluru last midnight, Chief Minister Bommai announced that the Janotsava rally and the Government programme at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday stands cancelled in the wake of public anger against the brutal killing of Praveen Nettaru.

Maintaining that he was deeply pained over the incident, Bommai assured that Police have been directed to arrest all the killers, who have gone absconding after brutally hacking Praveen to death. Noting that Praveen’s killing that comes just after a few months of the brutal murder of another Hindu activist Harsha at Shivamogga, is an attempt to disturb peace and harmony in the region, the CM said that stern action will be taken against the miscreants.

Separate Anti-terror squad to be formed

Continuing, Bommai said that with rising incidents of hate and terror related crimes, the Government has decided to set up an exclusive anti-terror wing to curb terrorism and anti-national activities by certain organisations.

Pointing out that more than 25 Hindu activists have been killed in the past few years, Bommai said that apart from punishing the culprits, stern action will also be taken against organisations which are behind the miscreants.

The Government is also thinking about banning organisations which are suspected to be carrying out terror and anti-national activities clandestinely targeting Hindu leaders and activists, he added.