Praveen Nettaru murder: Two arrested, says SP

July 28, 2022

Bellare, Dakshina Kannada: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Sullia’s Bellare, Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane, SP of Dakshina Kannada District said.

While one accused is from Savanur, the other is from Bellare.

“Special teams have been formed to investigate the murder of the BJP Yuva Morcha leader. Two people have been arrested now. They will be produced before a local court today. Till now, 15 people have been questioned, out of which two people were arrested. We are also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in the incident,” the SP told reporters.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Alok Kumar said, “We are investigating their links with terror organisations and also their motives.”

He added that more arrests could be made after interrogating the two men.

BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar was killed by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night. Soon after, protests erupted in Bellare, where right-wing outfits and the Bharatiya Janata party cadre showed outrage over the incident. Despite the imposition of Section 144, a mob had gathered. The Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse them.