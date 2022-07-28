Wild elephant tramples Forest Watcher to death at BRT

July 28, 2022

Another jumbo creates panic at School

Yalandur: Forest Watcher, who was on his way to work, was trampled to death while his son, who was accompanying him, escaped miraculously when a wild elephant attacked them at K. Gudi Range in BRT Reserve Forest yesterday.

While the deceased Forest Watcher is Kishore Kumar (44), a resident of Kanneri Colony near K. Gudi, his son, who escaped miraculously with injuries, is 20-year-old Madegowda, who is undergoing treatment at Chamarajanagar District Hospital.

Kishore, who was working as the Forest Watcher at Punajur Range, was serving at Yalandur Range on deputation. Yesterday morning, Kishore was proceeding to Seemeti Anti-Poaching Camp along with his son on his bike to report for work, when a wild elephant suddenly attacked them. Kishore, who fell from his bike, was trampled to death and his son sustained injuries.

A few labourers, who were passing by, heard the screams of Madegowda, rushed to his aid and informed the Forest officials.

Wildlife Board Member Malleshappa and Forest Department officials, who rushed to the spot, shifted the body of Kishore and injured Madegowda to the District Hospital. After post-mortem was conducted, the body of Kishore was brought to BRT Office at Sultan Shariff Circle in the town, where DCF Dr. G. Santosh Kumar, ACF Suresh and staff paid their last respects and the body was handed over to deceased Kishore’s family members.

Meanwhile, a lone tusker, which strayed into Morarji Desai Residential School at B.R. Hills yesterday morning, created panic among the students and staff.

It is learnt that the tusker entered the School premises by damaging the fence, began to roam around the campus. Alert School employees immediately informed the Forest Department officials.

A team of Forest officials and staff, led by Forest Officer Varun, managed to drive away the tusker from the School premises. Luckily, no untoward incident took place and the students and staff are safe.