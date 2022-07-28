Mysuru’s thatte idli floors celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor

July 28, 2022

Masterchef and team shoot at over 20 hotels in Mysuru for global show ‘Taste India’

Mysore/Mysuru: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who revolutionised India’s culinary landscape, was in Mysuru, visiting various hotels and restaurants that are known to serve authentic local dishes and also food from the neighbouring regions. After many TV and online shows, the Masterchef is currently shooting for the ‘Taste India’ show where he brings to the table the techniques, processes and varying cooking methods of many a genre, from the main course to starters and desserts, across the nation.

He runs a successful TV Channel ‘FoodFood’ and is an author of best-selling cookbooks, restaurateur and winner of several culinary awards. He is living his dream of making Indian cuisine the number one cuisine in the world and empowering Indian women through the power of cooking to become self-sufficient.

Sanjeev Kapoor was bowled over by the impressive architecture of Mysuru city, its culinary traditions and varieties, art and culture and traditional buildings. The ‘Taste India’ show also features bits about a particular region’s art and culture, distinct flavours and also the region’s USP.

“Mysuru is a well-planned city and who can forget Mysuru Dasara? When I was associated with ITDC (India Tourism Development Corporation), I worked at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and I had even got my mother to Mysuru,” he told Star of Mysore yesterday amidst his busy schedule.

“For the ‘Taste India’ show, we have begun shooting at various distinct places of India and we have completed shooting in Varanasi and Kolkata. As of now, we are shooting in Bengaluru and Mysuru. We have visited over 20 hotels in Mysuru and have filmed the making of thatte idli, food at the military hotels, Mailari Dosa and other unique food of the region,” he said, appreciating the simplicity and unique taste of thatte idli and a wide variety of dishes at military hotels.

He had a special word about the thatte idli which is very different from the regular idlis. People running thatte idli hotels told the shooting team that this kind of idli is available only in the Mysuru, Bidadi and Bengaluru regions.

After filming vegetarian and non-vegetarian spread inside Mysuru city, the team headed towards the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and stopped at Poojari’s Fish Land near Srirangapatna. “From the outside, the hotel looks ordinary but it is impressive from inside and the taste of coastal spread is unmatched,” Sanjeev Kapoor added. Later, the team headed towards Maddur, to sample and shoot Maddur Vade.

The format of the ‘Taste India’ show is to bring out region-specific culinary skills and the duration of the programme is one hour. “We also film the places, geography, buildings, architecture, cityscape and cultural aspects. We take about six days to shoot a city or a town and their surroundings,” Sanjeev Kapoor said.

‘Taste India’ is a global show and the main intention of the show is to safeguard health through food. “After the COVID pandemic, people are becoming more and more health-conscious and are looking at ways and means to improve their immunity through food. This show is being designed to aid such people,” the celebrity chef added.