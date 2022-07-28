Poultry trader suffers Rs. 7 crore loss; lodges complaint against private company

July 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A poultry trader, alleging that a private company has cheated him by misusing his cheque which he had given to the company as security, has lodged a complaint against the private company at Devaraja Police Station in city.

K. Kuber Raj, who runs Mahalakshmi Ganesh Poultry Centre at Devaraja Mutton Market, was conducting business with the private company since 1989 and the company, identifying him as a ‘Demand Customer’ used to give him credit of up to Rs. 30 lakh. The private company had taken two empty cheque leaves from Kuber Raj as security, according to the complaint.

Recently, the company had instructed him to purchase F-15 breed instead of the regular breed and Kuber Raj alleged that he used to suffer between Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh daily after purchasing and selling the F-15 breed.

He has further stated in the complaint that when he e-mailed and also called the company over the phone and explained about the losses he was undergoing, the company representatives, who assured him of rectifying the issue, misused the cheques he had given to the company as security which resulted in him suffering over Rs. 7 crore loss.

Based on the complaint from Kuber Raj, Devaraja Police, who have registered a case against the private company’s Managing Director Sundarrajan, Karnataka Regional General Manager Kathikeyan, Mysuru Regional Assistant Manager Puttaraju and Marketing Manager Appadore, are investigating.