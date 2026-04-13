MCC to extend litter-free model around Mysore Palace next

April 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: After its pilot litter-free street initiative on D.D. Urs Road and depending on its success, the MCC will extend the model to other prominent stretches, including the 2.5-km road around Mysore Palace and Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar.

Officials have already conducted a detailed assessment of the Palace surroundings, mapping the number of street vendors, the nature of waste generated and the peak hours when littering is most common. The findings reflect the challenges of managing waste in a high-footfall tourist zone.

Based on this, the MCC intends to replicate the three-shift cleaning system and install dustbins at 100-metre intervals, similar to the D.D. Urs Road plan.

Municipal vehicles will collect waste directly from vendor clusters, with clear instructions that no litter should be visible at any point. Traders and hawkers will be warned against dumping waste along the roadside, while bins will be placed at strategic locations to make disposal easier.

Around the Palace, thousands of tourists from across the country and abroad gather every day. MCC officials see the area as a key showcase for Mysuru’s cleanliness drive. By keeping the Palace surroundings spotless, the MCC hopes to strengthen the city’s reputation and present a cleaner, more organised face to visitors.