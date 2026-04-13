Devaraj Urs Road to go litter-free

April 13, 2026

MCC rolls out plan to clean up 900-metre city business hub

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has unveiled what it calls a ‘dream project’ to turn D. Devaraj Urs Road into a litter-free stretch, bringing it on par with global standards.

The cleanliness push comes as Mysuru gears up for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, with the city keen to reclaim its place among India’s cleanest.

With officials and cleanliness assessors from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) expected to visit soon, the MCC is stepping up efforts to present a cleaner, more disciplined urban face.

On any given day, Devaraj Urs Road is a hive of activity with shoppers moving from store to store, vendors calling out to customers and vehicles inching through the crowd. But amid the bustle, discarded paper cups, plastic covers and food waste often find their way onto the roads, even as Pourakarmikas make repeated rounds to keep the stretch clean.

Shopkeepers admit that managing waste has been a challenge. “There is hardly any space to store waste and bins are not always within reach,” said a trader, pointing to the narrow frontage of most shops. The sheer volume of daily footfall only adds to the problem.

Meeting with traders

Taking note of these ground realities, the MCC has decided to declare the stretch a litter-free zone, with a strict focus on ensuring that not even small bits of waste are visible. Preparations are underway and officials plan to meet shop owners shortly to finalise the implementation.

A preliminary meeting with Devaraj Urs Road Traders’ Association has already been held, with many traders expressing willingness to cooperate. “If this works here, it can work anywhere in city,” one Association Member noted, backing the initiative.

Dustbins every 100 metres

As part of the plan, the 900-metre stretch will be fitted with dustbins at intervals of 100 metres. In a positive sign, several shop owners have volunteered to sponsor the bins, offering to bear the cost themselves.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is banking on shared responsibility to make the project work. Pourakarmikas will be deployed in 3 shifts — 9 am to 1 pm; 2 pm to 4 pm; 4 pm to 8 pm — to collect waste from shops and designated points.

Traders will be required to hand over waste directly to collection vehicles or deposit it in nearby bins during the notified hours. Pedestrians too will be urged to use the bins instead of discarding waste on the street.

Zero tolerance

Once officially notified, the stretch is expected to maintain zero visible waste, with the MCC making it clear that even the smallest litter will not be tolerated on D.D. Urs Road. “We have decided to impose fines on anyone found littering on Devaraj Urs Road. Even the smallest scrap of waste will attract a penalty,” said Mritunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), MCC.

To ensure strict enforcement, CCTV cameras have been installed in front of every shop along the stretch, in addition to existing Police surveillance cameras. “If litter is found, footage from the nearest camera will be examined to identify the violator and fines will be imposed without exception,” he added.