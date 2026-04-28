Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Mysuru concludes
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Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Mysuru concludes

April 28, 2026

Over 190 women candidates take part in final phase

Mysore/Mysuru: A large number of women candidates participated on the concluding day of the 9-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city yesterday.

The Recruitment Rally for candidates from Karnataka and Kerala had begun in Mysuru on Apr. 19. More than 190 women underwent various physical tests as part of the Recruitment Rally.

The Rally for women candidates was flagged off by Lt. Gen. R.S. Sundaram, Director General (Recruitment). Maj. Gen. Fernandez, Additional Director General (Recruitment) also addressed the NCC Cadets of the 3 Karnataka Girls Battalion at the venue, urging them to pursue their ambition with discipline and determination.

The Rally at Mysuru was the second phase of the recruitment comprising screening and physical tests for the candidates, who had appeared for the written examination conducted in June 2025. A total of 6,043 men and 192 women from Karnataka and Kerala participated in the Rally.

Sources said, the selected women candidates would be joining as Agniveers in Women Military Police of the Indian Army after successful completion of their medical tests.

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