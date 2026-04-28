Tiger cools off in forest pond at Nagarahole

April 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A tiger was spotted cooling off in a forest pond in the Antharasanthe Range of H.D. Kote taluk in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

With summer heat intensifying, visitors have been flocking to Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, where sightings of tigers, elephants and leopards are frequent.

On Monday afternoon, tourists on a safari from Kakanakote range saw a tiger resting in a pond. The animal stayed in water for over half an hour to beat the heat. Tourists watched as the tiger got up and moved away, making it a memorable sighting.