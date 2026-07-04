AI cannot translate Abhijata Sahitya: Scholar Shatavadhani Ganesh  

July 4, 2026

Mysuru: Noted scholar Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh highlighted the enduring relevance of classical literature, saying no technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), can truly capture its depth and essence.

He was speaking in a session ‘Abhijata Sahityada Avashyakate’ (The Essentiality of Classical Literature) on the opening day of the Mysuru Literature Festival- 2026 at Hotel Southern Star in city this morning.

Explaining the meaning of ‘Abhijata’, Shatavadhani Ganesh said, “It is the habit of reading by poring over the contents of a literary work and studying its concept in depth. Be it any form of literature, we have to begin with a deep understanding of the subject, as observed in the Chandogya Upanishad,” he said.

‘Abhijata’ literature is akin to ‘Yukta’ literature, where totality (paripoornate) forms the very crux of the work. It is finely crafted, reflecting the literary excellence found in the works of Adikavi Pampa and Ranna.”

AI influx

Referring to the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and other advanced technologies in translating literary works, Shatavadhani Ganesh said it is impossible to translate classical scholarly literature with the aid of technology.

“Is it easy to translate the ‘Halegannada’ used by Pampa or Kumaravyasa using AI?” he asked, describing it as a cumbersome and onerous task. The essence of such literary works lies in their unique style of writing, and the works of Kalidasa also belong to the same league, he opined.

“Abhijata Sahitya cannot be translated into any language in the world because it is so intricately written, with its own unique and distinctive qualities. It is like the waves of the ocean, which offer a fresh perspective every time they return to the shore. Reading Abhijata Sahitya provides a universal experience and adds permanent value to literature,” he said.

Referring to the present generation, Ganesh said that earlier people exercised to maintain good health, whereas today many do so merely to tone their bodies.

“Nowadays, people have lost the ability to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Earlier, people would spontaneously exclaim ‘Wow!’ after savouring a delicious meal, but now it is just the opposite,” he rued.