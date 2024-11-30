AITA National Ranking Men’s Tennis Tournament: Double delight for Manish

November 30, 2024

Mysuru: City’s G. Manish won both Singles and Doubles titles in the recently held AITA National Ranking Men’s Tennis Tournament held at Tennis Stadium in Mandya.

In the Singles finals, Manish defeated Prasad Ingale of Maharashtra in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 and in the Doubles Manish, partnering with Prasad Ingale, defeated Maharashtrian pair of Anup Bangargi and Nirav Shetty.

Manish, a resident of Gokulam in city, works as Soldier with the Madras Engineering Group and Centre (MEG) of the Indian Army, headquartered in Bengaluru.

Son of V.M. Ganesh and Mamatha, residents of Gokulam in Mysuru, Manish is coached by Gokul Manjunath at Mysore Tennis Club (MTC) located in Chamarajapuram. Manish currently has an All India Ranking of 23 in the Men’s Singles and 47 in the Men’s Doubles.

Results – Singles

Round 1: Manish beat Sidharth Shastri (Karnataka) 6-2, 6-1; Round 2: Manish beat Rahul Lokesh (Telangana) 6-0, 6-1; Quarter-Finals: Manish beat Vedansh (Karnataka) 6-0, 6-2; Semi-Finals: Manish beat Anup Bangargi (Maharashtra) 6-2, 6-4; Finals: Manish beat Prasad Ingale (Maharashtra) 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

Quarter-Finals: Manish & Prasad Ingale beat Arjun Dori (Maharashtra) & Tejas (Karnataka) 7-5, 6-3; Semi-Finals: Manish & Prasad Ingale beat Stephen James & Chris James (Andhra Pradesh) 6-0, 6-0; Finals: Manish & Prasad Ingale beat Anup Bangargi & Nirav Shetty (Maharashtra) 6-2, 6-3.