Top brass to intervene to quell BJP internal rift
News

November 30, 2024

Bengaluru: The internal rift among State BJP leaders has caught the attention of the party’s top leadership in New Delhi.

In response, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has been dispatched to Mysuru on Dec. 4 to mediate between the warring factions. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the State BJP in-charge, will also accompany Chugh in the effort to patch up the divisions.

This move follows a complaint filed by State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, who highlighted how Congress has been exploiting the party’s internal struggles, particularly the chaos created by the faction led by Vijayapura Urban MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Vijayendra, determined to rally against the State Congress Government over corruption scandals and the Waqf issue, has organised four teams to address the matter from different corners of the State. However, the Yatnal-led faction, which opposes both Vijayendra and his father, party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa, has launched its own separate rally focusing on the same issues.

Amid this discord, leaders loyal to Yediyurappa, who have already started their own rally, are now planning a large-scale Convention in Davangere to further consolidate their position.

