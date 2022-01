January 21, 2022

Alhaj Syed Noor Hussain (83), Secretary of Mahboobia Shadi Mahal Managing Committee and a resident of Rajivnagar, passed away yesterday following age related illness.

He leaves behind his wife, five sons including Syed Hameed of Star Printers on Sawday Road in Mandi Mohalla and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.