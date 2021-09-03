‘Ambaari’ double-decker to start city rounds from tomorrow
News

‘Ambaari’ double-decker to start city rounds from tomorrow

September 3, 2021

No advance booking; only spot ticket

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-delayed and much-awaited ‘Ambaari’ double-decker hop-on and hop-off services will begin from tomorrow (Sept. 4). The services will be available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, according to a press release from KSTDC (Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation) Chairman Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy.

The ‘Ambaari’ route starting from KSTDC Office at Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road covers Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kukkarahalli Lake, Crawford Hall, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Patashale, K.R. Circle, Dodda Gadiyara (Silver Jubilee Clock Tower), Palace South Gate, Hardinge Circle, Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake, Government Guest House, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, Government Ayurveda College Circle, Railway Station Circle and culminates at Hotel Mayura Hoysala.

Each passenger will be charged Rs. 250 for the day-long ride and places covered will be explained through audio-video system. Those interested may visit the KSTDC Office on JLB Road. There is no advance booking or online booking facility. Tickets are available on-the-spot. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2423652.

