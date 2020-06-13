Ambari Convention Hall inauguration tomorrow

June 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: An ultra-modern ‘Ambari Convention Hall’ that suits the heritage character of Mysuru city is ready for inauguration tomorrow (June 14). It has all the modern facilities and will be a dream destination of an event manager and the persons who conduct auspicious events.

Apart from its hallmark facilities, the entire convention hall is plastic-free and the management has plans to maintain the plastic-free status even in the future when lots of functions are held. Once open to public, the convention hall will be the second biggest centralised air-conditioned hall.

Over 600 people can sit in the hall at any given point of time and 450 people can be seated at one time in the dining hall. There are over 13 fully furnished rooms including the rooms for the bride and the bridegroom and Ambari is equipped with all utensils that can cook food for over 2,000 people and there is a perennial supply of clean water. There is ample space for parking and all precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The convention hall owned by ‘Sweet’ Mahesh of Ambari Chits Private Limited will be inaugurated in a simple event. MPs V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra, Anil Chikkamadu, H.P. Manjunath and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and ACB SP Rashmi will be the guests.

‘Sweet’ Mahesh’s brother Shivakumar has established the famed Mahalakshmi Sweets catering to the land’s sweet tooth and another brother Mahadevu has established Anagha Hospital and is serving the people. These three brothers have been involved in social service too. They have helped the poor and migrant population during the lockdown.