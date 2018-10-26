An apology of a Road at Vishweshwaranagar

Sir,

After years of persuasion with the civic authorities, one contractor was awarded the work of re-laying the road connecting Excel Waste Management Plant and Manandavadi Road at Vishweshwaranagar.

This Road has a very high traffic density as it has Maharshi School, Madhava Shenoy Choultry, Gopalaswamy College, Sankalp Apartments and one more industrial establishment of Page Industries fondly called by all as Jockey Factory.

The contract is one-year-old and the beginning of the Road at Gopalaswamy College end has been dug more than 10 times for laying of Kabini water pipelines. Even after months’ the contractor is not bothered to take up the repair work and complete, due to which the residents and users of this road are facing a problem which cannot be explained in words.

One can understand the problem only when one travels on the stretch, which is an apology of a Road. For the sake of the children and elders of this area who are regular users of this road, please complete the road-relaying at the earliest.

I also request the civic authorities to consider installing road humps or speed breakers on Manandavadi Road junction as it leads to Ashokapuram Railway Station also. Over and above, it will avoid all accidents at this junction as the college is situated at the same junction on Manandavadi Road.

– A concerned citizen, Mysuru, 21.10.2018

