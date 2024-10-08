Anekal cow yields 42.84 litres milk; tops Dasara contest

October 8, 2024

Channarayapatna cow yields 42.30 litres; another cow from Anekal stands third with 41.30 litres

Mysuru: A cow from Anekal in Bengaluru Rural district clinched the first prize in the State-level Dasara Cow Milking Contest, yielding an impressive 42.84 litres of milk.

The event was organised by Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee in association with Animal Husbandry Department as part of Dasara 2024 at J.K. Grounds yesterday.

Over 40 high-yielding HFX breed cows participated in the contest, which was held in two sessions (morning and evening), with the total milk yield from both sessions being considered for rankings.

The cow owned by Ramachandra Reddy of Kaggalipura in Anekal secured the top spot, followed closely by a cow owned by Babu from Thoti village in Channarayapatna, which yielded 42.30 litres, earning second place.

Expressing his joy, Ramachandra Reddy said, “I have been participating in the Dasara competition for the past four years. There are 80 cows in my dairy farm and it is my hobby to participate in various milking contests across the State. I am thrilled that my cow bagged the first prize in Dasara competition.”

Ajay P. Reddy’s cow from Dommasandra in Anekal taluk, took third place with 41.30 litres, while Devaraj from Kaniyanahundi village in H.D. Kote taluk finished fourth with a yield of 40.58 litres.

The fifth position was claimed by Satish Kumar’s cow from Gayathripuram in Mysuru city, which produced 38.35 litres. S. Mahesh’s cow from Hinkal came sixth with 36.15 litres, while Muniraju from Bhaktanapalya in Nelamangala taluk secured seventh place with a yield of 31.17 litres.

The first prize included a cash reward of Rs. 1 lakh, the second prize Rs. 80,000, the third prize Rs. 60,000 and the fourth prize Rs. 40,000.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda presented the prizes to the winning cow owners, with Deputy Director of the Veterinary Department Dr. Nagaraj and other officials in attendance.