Learn about Aquaponics and pearl culture at Matsya Mela

October 8, 2024

Mysuru: Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated the Matsya Mela organised as part of Dasara-2024 by the Department of Fisheries at J.K. Grounds on Saturday. The Matsya Mela will be open for public till Oct. 10.

This year’s Matsya Mela features several rare fish species not commonly seen in this region, along with an exhibition of colourful ornamental fish and a Tunnel Aquarium, which are the main highlights.

Visitors are provided with information on fish breeding and profitable pisciculture, with species like Goldfish, Tiger Barb, Fighter, Arowana, Flowerhorn, Platy, White Molly, Happy Swordtail, Angel Fish and Mollies showcased at the event.

Special counters at the Mela offers insights into Aquaponics culture and other modern technologies. Aquaponics is an innovative food production system that combines aquaculture — raising aquatic animals like fish, crayfish, snails, or prawns in tanks — with hydroponics, the method of growing plants in water.

In this system, nutrient-rich water from the aquaculture tanks is circulated to the hydroponic plants, providing them with essential nutrients. The plants, in turn, help filter and purify the water, which is recirculated back to the aquatic animals, creating a sustainable, symbiotic relationship between the two.

Additionally, information on cultivating artificial freshwater pearls from seashells, crab farming and the health benefits of consuming crabs are featured as key attractions.

Rare species such as Parrot Fish from the Amazon, South America’s Geo Parsi, Arowana, Stingray, along with freshwater and saltwater fish, are displayed in various aquariums, some decorated with aquaplants. More than 35 aquariums, including freshwater, saltwater and planted aquariums, are on display at the event.

The Matsya Mela also provides information on the programmes, technologies and opportunities available for farmers and those interested in pisciculture.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, Karnataka State Guarantees Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries and other officials were present at the inauguration.