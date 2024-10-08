Classical vocal concert on Oct. 9

October 8, 2024

Mysuru: Vidu. Dr. Rekha Sreeramachandramurthy of Bengaluru will present a classical vocal concert at 6 pm on Oct. 9 at Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple, SBM Colony, Srirampura, Mysuru, under the auspices of Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust.

She will be accompanied on violin by Vidu. R. Varalakshmi, disciple of Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy, while mridanga and ghata accompaniments will be provided by Vid. B.R. Sreedhar and Vid. T.N. Ajay, respectively.

Profile: Vidu. Rekha Sreeramachandramurthy is trained in Karnatak classical music under Vid. B.M. Munivenkatappa, Vidu. M.V. Sreemathi and Vid. Dr. C.A. Gurudath and in Hindustani music under Pt. Chandrashekara Puaranikmath. She is also a disciple of M.R. Keshavamurthy in gamaka vachana. She has done her Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Karnatak music and ‘Shastriya Sangita Visharada’ in Hindustani music, according to a press release from Vid. H. K. Narasimhamurthy, Trust Vice-President.