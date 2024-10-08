Classical vocal concert on Oct. 9
News

Classical vocal concert on Oct. 9

October 8, 2024

Mysuru: Vidu. Dr. Rekha Sreeramachandramurthy of Bengaluru will present a classical vocal concert at 6 pm on Oct. 9 at Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple, SBM Colony, Srirampura, Mysuru, under the auspices of Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust.

She will be accompanied on violin by Vidu. R. Varalakshmi, disciple of Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy, while mridanga and ghata accompaniments will be provided by Vid. B.R. Sreedhar and Vid. T.N. Ajay, respectively. 

Profile: Vidu. Rekha Sreeramachandramurthy is trained in Karnatak classical music under Vid. B.M. Munivenkatappa, Vidu. M.V. Sreemathi and Vid. Dr. C.A. Gurudath and in Hindustani music under Pt. Chandrashekara Puaranikmath. She is also a disciple of M.R. Keshavamurthy in gamaka vachana. She has done her Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Karnatak music and ‘Shastriya Sangita Visharada’ in Hindustani music, according to a press release from Vid. H. K. Narasimhamurthy, Trust Vice-President.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching