Durga Puja by Bengali Association Mysooru
News

Durga Puja by Bengali Association Mysooru

October 8, 2024

Mysuru: The Bengali Association Mysooru is all set to host the grand celebration of Durga Puja from Oct. 9 to 13 at Anjaneya Swamy Temple premises, opposite Railway Ground, KRS Road, Yadavagiri, adjacent to CFTRI Main Gate, Mysuru.

This year marks another chapter in the Association’s commitment to bring the rich traditions of Bengal to the cultural landscape of Mysuru. Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals in Bengali culture, is not just a religious event but a cultural extravaganza that transcends boundaries, bringing people together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

Daily rituals: Pujas will be  held following traditional customs, with offerings and prayers in the mornings and evenings.

• Cultural performances: Each evening, there will be a host of cultural events like  dance, music and drama, showcasing the talent within the community.

• Traditional Bengali cuisine: A special attraction will be the food stalls serving authentic Bengali delicacies like ‘bhog’, sweets and other regional favourites, allowing visitors to enjoy the flavours of Bengal.

• Sindur Khela and immersion: On the final day, traditional ‘Sindur Khela’ will be performed, followed by immersion of Durga idol, symbolising the Goddess’ return to heavenly abode.

• A platform for unity and harmony: The Bengali Association Mysooru has been celebrating Durga Puja for several years and the event has grown in popularity, drawing not only the Bengali community but also people from various cultural backgrounds across Mysuru. It serves as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering unity and harmony among diverse groups in the city.

For details on this vibrant celebration with a rich blend of spirituality and community bonding, contact Association Vice-President Mrinmoy Chakraborty on Mob: 88007-73617.

