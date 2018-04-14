ANF carries out combing operation in Kodagu
Madikeri:  In the backdrop of State Assembly polls, the Anti Naxal Force (ANF) carried out a combing operation in Naxal-affected areas of Kodagu district.

The ANF and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) in a joint operation, carried out combing operation in Karike Pattighat Reserve Forest, Talacauvery Wildlife and Brahmagiri Reserve Forest areas for Naxal activities.

The combing operation was carried out in the wake of reports that suspected naxals had taken food grains and other daily use articles from a few houses in Guddagadde located about  three kilometres from Koyanad in Sampaje Forest range a few weeks ago.

The naxals had also reportedly visited the house of Ballachanda Estate Writer in Kakkabbe’s Naladi village on Feb.22, following which combing operation was carried out in Tadiyandamol Hill range, Bayikatte forest area along Kerala border and other forest areas.

Now with the Assembly polls fast approaching, the ANF acting on inputs from the intelligence wing, carried out combing operation to ensure free and fair polls. The ANF has also been asked to keep a hawk’s eye on any kind of naxal activities in the district.

