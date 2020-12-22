December 22, 2020

The Annual General Body Meeting of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Industrial Supplies and Marketing Co-operative Society (D.S.M.S,Mysuru), having office in CTI (Chamarajendra Technical Institute) building, Sayyaji Rao Road, will take place at 12.30 pm tomorrow (Dec.23) at the Society office. Due to COVID-19 crisis, the meeting will be virtual and presided over by Society President D. Padmanabha. The members can take part virtually by logging on to https://meet.google.com/yqb-mwbp-pge. For more details, call Ph: 0821-2521359.

The AGM of Honnusiri Multi-purpose Co-operative Society, having office at Rathna Complex, Buddha Marga, Siddarthanagar, will take place at 10 am on Dec.24 at the office premises. Sri Bodidatta Bantheji will inaugurate the meeting. Society President H.M. Mahadevaprasad will preside. For details, call Mob: 99010-15234.