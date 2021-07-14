Another panel to study impact of illegal mining on KRS Dam: Minister Ashok

July 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandya Deputy Commissioner will be asked to constitute a committee of experts to look into complaints of threat to KRS Dam from illegal mining and to make the spot visit. If there is any threat from mining to the Dam, the State Government will not hesitate to shut them, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

Talking to reporters at Suttur Mutt here this afternoon, the Minister said the purpose of visiting Mysuru and Mandya was to convene a meeting regarding the safety of KRS Dam. “Already, experts have given a report ruling out any cracks. But, since some people are expressing concern, another committee will be set up,” he said.