‘Self-defense’ training for College students on the anvil: Home Minister

July 14, 2021

Police Department to impart training; Officers’ Training Academy planned on the lines of NDA

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government will impart training in ‘self-defense’ for College students in order to prepare them both physically and mentally, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a function organised in connection with the Passing Out Parade of 35th batch probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SPs) and 43rd batch Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) here this morning.

The Minister said that training would be given by Police Department in coordination with the Department of Collegiate Education. It is aimed at preparing College students mentally and physically to protect themselves in case of emergency.

Modalities were being worked out and it would be launched soon in all Colleges across the State, he said.

Picture shows All-Round Best Probationer N.N. Somanath, PSI (Civil), receiving Chief Minister’s Sword from Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and DG&IGP Praveen Sood.

Officers’ Training Academy

Bommai said, on the lines of National Defence Academy (NDA), the State Home Department is toying with the idea of establishing Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). A good number of expert administrators were available in the Department and their services would be utilised in the proposed OTA.

A Committee, headed by In-charge Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-Training P. Harishekaran, has been constituted to work out a detailed report in this regard. Once the report was submitted to the Government, necessary action would be initiated to set up the OTA, the Minister stated.

Police reforms

He said 27,000 posts were vacant in Police Department before the BJP Government came to power. In the last one-and-a-half years, the Government has filled in 13,000 posts and the rest would be filled in the next 22 months. Already, the recruitment of 4,000 Police Constables was on and notification to fill up another 6,000 posts of Police Constables would be issued soon, he said.

Of the total vacant 2,500 posts of SIs, already, 1,500 posts have been filled up and 500 posts will be filled up soon.

Steps would be taken to improve functioning of KPA by providing it with additional facilities, the Minister said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has released funds for welfare of Police personnel and their families. The scholarship for 2nd PU passed children of Police personnel had been approved. An ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 30 lakh was being given to any Police personnel who died of COVID-19 pandemic, Bommai stated.

FSL Labs

To improve detection of crime, the Minister said Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) will be established at six places in the State including Mysuru. The purpose of this was to prepare the personnel for crime detection and the knack of collecting evidences on the crime scene. On many occasions, evidences were destroyed on the crime spot and it would become difficult for the investigating officers to crack the cases. The FSL would start functioning from the current year, he added.

Do good for society

Bommai called upon the probationers to use the discretionary powers bestowed on them to do good for the society.

People have a lot of respect, love and fear on Police Department and that must be protected by discharging duty impartially. Some people live even after death because of their achievements. Similarly, the probationers must become achievers by protecting good people and punishing the baddies, he advised.

The job of Police was always challenging and they must accept it to deliver justice to everyone. Some say ‘crime beat the law’. But it must be reversed as ‘law beat the crime’. Then only the people will get confidence on the Department, he observed.

Of late, technology was playing an important role especially in detection of cyber and economic offences. The probationary officers must adapt to the new technology to crack such cases. Atrocities on women and children must be stopped, he said.

On the occasion, Home Minister announced a special cash reward of Rs.5 lakh to KPA for imparting good training to newly-recruited Police personnel.

Earlier, Bommai was given a guard of honour. He took the salute and inspected the colourful march-past by the probationary officers.

Vipul Kumar, Director, KPA, administered oath to probationers. DG&IGP Praveen Sood, P. Harishekaran, In-Charge ADGP (Training), Dr. Suman D. Pennekar, Deputy Director, KPA, Dr. Chandragupta, Police Commissioner, Mysuru and other senior Police Officers were present.

WINNERS ALL

All Round Best Probationer: B.S. Bhuthegowda, Dy.SP (Civil) – Chief Minister’s Trophy, CM’s Sword and DG & IGP Baton

Best Lady Probationer: Dhanya S. Nayak, DySP (Civil) – Home Minister’s Trophy

Best Indoor: Gajanan Sutar, Dy.SP (Civil) – Home Minister’s Cup

Best Outdoor : R. Lakshmikanth, Dy.SP (Civil) – DG&IG Cup

Best Rifle Firing: R. Lakshmikanth, Dy.SP (Civil).

Best Revolver Firing: G. Nikita, Dy.SP (Civil).

Director’s Assessment Cup: Dhanya S.Nayak, Dy.SP

Best Outdoor Lady Probationer: G. Nikita, Dy.SP

Probationary SIs

All Round Best Probationer (Civil/ DSI/FPB): N.N.Somanath, PSI (Civil) – Chief Minister’s Trophy, CM’s Sword, DG & IGP Baton

Best Lady Probationer: M.L. Sushma, PSI (Civil) – Home

Minister’s Trophy

Best Indoor: N.N.Somanath, PSI, (Civil) – Home Minister’s Cup

Best Outdoor: Siddappa Gudi, PSI (Civil) – DG&IG Cup

Best Rifle Firing: Maruti Gopali, PSI (Civil)

Best Revolver Firing: Pushpa (DSI)

Director’s Assessment Cup: Pushpa (DSI)

Best Outdoor Lady Probationer: Pushpa (DSI)

Wireless Probationers

All Round Best Probationer: K. Sureshkumar, PSI (Wireless)

Police Intelligence Wing

All Round Best Probationer: B.J. Manju, PSI (Intelligence)

Reserve Sub-Inspector

All Round Best Probationer: Shivananda Banta, RSI

Out of 20 Dy.SP probationers, 16 belonged to Civil and four to Excise Department. Their training began on July 13, 2020 and completed on July 12, 2021. Of the total 129 PSIs, 76 belonged to Civil, 9 DSI, 5 Finger Prints Bureau, 9 Wireless and 19 RSI. In fact, they had completed training on March 18, 2020 but the passing out parade could not be held following the outbreak of Corona. So, they participated in today’s passing out parade.