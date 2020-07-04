City to shut down tomorrow

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government announcing complete lockdown of the State on all Sundays from July 5 till Aug. 2 as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the city will witness a shut down for the entire day tomorrow.

Accordingly, there will be no public transport, including KSRTC buses, auto, taxi and cab services. All shops, commercial establishments and other business enterprises, religious places will be closed tomorrow.

However, hospitals, medical shops, grocery shops, fruit and vegetable shops and such other essential services and activities are exempted from the lockdown and they can remain open. People will not be allowed to travel on roads, except for emergency needs.

Hotels and restaurants can open, but can only provide parcel service. There will be no dine-in service.

Meat shops can open: As confusion persisted over exemption of meat shops from lockdown, the authorities have clarified that meat shops can open tomorrow till evening.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde told Star of Mysore that as meat is listed under essential commodities, the meat shops are allowed to open tomorrow.