UoM to grant land for Kannada Classical Studies Centre: Higher Education Dept. objects

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:The construction of the building for Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada in Manasagangothri campus seems to have hit a roadblock as the Karnataka Higher Education Department has objected to the University of Mysore’s (UoM) decision to allot three acres of land at its premises.

The UoM, as a gesture for the cause of Kannada, had handed over 3 acres of its land on which the Office of the Adult Education Department (old Tahsildar Office) stood, to the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) about seven months ago for the establishment of the Kannada Classical Studies Centre.

Following handing over of the land, Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi, along with Kannada Development Authority Chairman T.S. Nagabharana, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and the CIIL Director, had inspected the 3-acre land. Minister Ravi then had said that the CIIL will prepare the DPR for the project and commence the works.

But now, months later, the Higher Education Department has asked the UoM to look for an alternative space for the Centre.

The Secretary of the Higher Education Department, in a letter addressed to the UoM Vice-Chancellor three days ago, is said to have directed the University to provide alternative plot of land for the Classical Kannada Studies Centre. However, UoM VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar was not available for comments on the issue.