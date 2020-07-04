UoM to grant land for Kannada Classical Studies Centre: Higher Education Dept. objects
News

UoM to grant land for Kannada Classical Studies Centre: Higher Education Dept. objects

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:The construction of the building for Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada in Manasagangothri campus seems to have hit a roadblock as the Karnataka Higher Education Department has objected to the University of Mysore’s (UoM) decision to allot three acres of land at its premises.

The UoM, as a gesture for the cause of Kannada, had handed over 3 acres of its land on which the Office of the Adult Education Department (old Tahsildar Office) stood, to the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) about seven months ago for the establishment of the Kannada Classical Studies Centre. 

Following  handing over of the land, Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi, along with Kannada Development Authority Chairman T.S. Nagabharana, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and the CIIL Director, had inspected the 3-acre land. Minister Ravi then had said that the CIIL will prepare the DPR for the project and commence the works.

But now, months later, the Higher Education Department has asked the UoM  to look for an alternative space for the Centre.

The Secretary of the Higher Education Department, in a letter addressed to the UoM Vice-Chancellor three days ago, is said to have directed the University to provide alternative plot of land for the Classical Kannada Studies Centre. However, UoM VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar was not available for comments on the issue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching