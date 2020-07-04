DC inaugurates new COVID-19 rapid testing facility at K.R. Hospital
July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar inaugurated the new COVID-19 rapid testing facility set up in Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute’s (MMC&RI) Microbiology Department Block in K.R. Hospital premises this morning.

The new facility is set up exclusively for rapid testing of blood and throat swab samples of pregnant women, patients found with severe SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness), ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) and COVID-19 symptoms and such other emergency patients.

The Lab will issue the report in just one-and-a-half-hour of collection of samples. It is equipped with two ultra-modern testing equipment provided by the State Government.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. N. Nanjundaswamy, PKTB Sanatorium Medical Superintendent Dr. Virupaksha, DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh, District TB Control Officer Dr. P. Ravi and others were present on the occasion.

