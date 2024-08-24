Anticipating law and order trouble: Security beefed up around MUDA Office

August 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under intense scrutiny due to daily revelations of a massive multi-crore site allotment scam, the Police have implemented stringent security measures around the MUDA Office on JLB Road to prevent any potential disturbances.

Previously, the MUDA office was a bustling hub of activity for real estate brokers, agents, touts and political figures. However, it now stands deserted, with only officials present in their respective sections and Policemen stationed outside to maintain order.

Following the discovery of the massive scam in the first week of July, various organisations began staging demonstrations in front of MUDA, calling for action against the accused and demanding dissolution of the body.

As the protests continued unabated, the Police took swift action, increasing security around MUDA Office from July 10. In response to the scale of the scam, the Government constituted a probe team led by IAS Officer and later established a One-man Judicial Commission headed by Justice P.N. Desai to conduct a thorough investigation. It simultaneously ordered the suspension of all MUDA activities and operations until further notice.

With all MUDA activities halted, the general public has stopped visiting the MUDA office. Apart from the staff, only a few members of the public are seen on the premises, with the number of Policemen now exceeding the number of visitors.

Since July 10, a team of 10 Police personnel led by a Sub-Inspector from Lakshmipuram Police Station, along with five of City Armed Reserve (CAR) and a KSRP platoon of 25 members, has been stationed around MUDA 24/7 as part of the Police bandobast.