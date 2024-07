July 31, 2024

Anusuyamma (85), wife of retired District Surgeon late Dr. B.K. Jayaraj and resident of Yadavagiri, passed away this morning in city.

She leaves behind two sons, one daughter, daughters-in-law, grand-children and host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Jodi Tenginamara Burial Grounds in Bannimantap this afternoon.