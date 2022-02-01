Apollo BGS Hospitals launches free ambulance service at Gonikoppa

February 1, 2022

Gonikoppa: Apollo BGS Hospitals yesterday launched the free ambulance services for medical emergencies at Gonikoppa and Mysuru. The service was flagged off at Lopamudra Medical Centre (LMC) by Dr. M.M. Amrit Nanaiah, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, LMC, Gonikoppa and Dr. K.S. Bopaiah, Consultant Neuro Surgeon, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

Dr. Amrit Nanaiah said “The Apollo 24×7 free ambulance service availability at LMC will enable patients reaching the hospital on time during medical emergency. This would ensure that the family or friends do not need to waste time looking for an ambulance. Also, once the patient is brought to the hospital, he/she will be stabilised initially, and in critical cases, the patient will be sent to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, directly in a fully equipped, GPRS enabled ambulance with doctor and paramedic support.”

The free ambulance service is sure to benefit the people of South Kodagu in reaching the hospital within the ‘golden hour’ in case of an emergency like heart attack, stroke, trauma and in getting timely critical care at Apollo BGS Hospitals, he added.

Dr. K.S. Bopaiah, said, “Time is a critical factor in an emergency and the 24×7 ambulance service would help ensure that medical aid and support can be easily accessed. With this service, one can simply dial 1066. In case of any emergency to access the dedicated Emergency Response System (ERS), an advanced GPRS-enabled Ambulance stationed at LMC would be immediately dispatched.”

Bharateesh Reddy, Vice- President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, said “We want to ensure that nothing should stand between a patient facing an emergency and timely treatment; we have decided to provide free emergency ambulance services at Gonikoppa. Patients can be assured of rapid transport to the Hospital for definitive care. We hope that this facility will help patients at South Coorg region access treatment within the golden hour and save many lives.”

The 24×7 ERS has led to a revolutionary change in reducing mortality from any medical or surgical emergency resulting from any serious illness. The Apollo emergency response protocol ensures to stabilise a majority of emergency cases in a time critical manner, matching with the international benchmarks for golden hour management.